Kolkata, April 3: Stating that the biggest challenge in West Bengal during elections is violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP workers of the state to visit each and every house to encourage people to vote fearlessly. Interacting with the state's BJP workers virtually, he said the party was confident of increasing its tally in West Bengal. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Opposition Over Corruption, Expresses Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha Polls Saying 'Few Months Left for Our Third Term To Begin' (Watch Video)

PM Modi Virtually Interacts with BJP Workers

Every BJP Karyakarta in West Bengal is working tirelessly to serve the people of the state. @BJP4Bengal is a shining example for our cadres nationwide. Interacting with our hardworking Karyakartas. https://t.co/j2zSf42Vko — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2024

Modi said the Election Commission (EC) has made special arrangements for the security and safety of the people of the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)