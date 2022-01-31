Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying mafias and rioters used to be the law unto themselves and enjoyed government patronage under its rule in Uttar Pradesh.

In his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of the assembly elections, Modi said while the BJP was working for development, the opposition party wanted to exact ''revenge", but added that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert to those who have 'dangai soch' (rioters' mentality).

He also reached out to farmers and assured them that their sugarcane dues will be cleared at the earliest.

Western UP, where voting will take place in the first phase on February 10, is a farm belt and sugarcane is grown in bulk in the area.

On one side there is BJP, which has a clear vision of development, clean, honest and strong leadership. On the other side are "fake socialists" full of ego, destroying the society and dreaming of getting power at any cost, the prime minister said.

He said during the previous government when western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

"Five years ago, 'dabang' (muscle men) and 'dangai' (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Whatever they said became the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period. The mafia used to roam freely under government patronage," the prime minister said.

The SP ruled in the state from 2012-17.

The prime minister said his party government stopped “looting of the assistance given to farmers” and provided monetary help to them.

“Understanding the problems of sugarcane farmers, we have also targeted to clear their dues at the earliest,” he said.

Attacking former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who allegedly had avoided visiting Noida due to a superstition, Modi said, "Can those who hesitate in coming to Noida, a place for aspirations of youths, due to superstition represent dreams of youths.

“Those who don't believe in the country's own COVID vaccine and those who fuel rumours, can they respect the talent and innovation of the youth of Uttar Pradesh?” he asked,

In the initial days, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had dubbed COVID vaccines as “BJP's vaccines” and said he would not take the jab.

The PM's virtual rally covered 21 assembly seats in five districts -- Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

For changing Uttar Pradesh "we are putting all our efforts, but they (BJP's rivals) are here to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof," Modi said.

"Taking revenge is their ideology," he said adding that "I am happy that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert about those who have 'dangai soch".

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, who had said that he sees Lord Krishna in his dreams, the prime minister said, "Those seeing dreams are sleeping while Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to working for development".

''In 1857, this land had given a message of unity. Lotus flower and 'roti' have always given a befitting reply to those dividing the country. If we remain united now, no one can defeat us," he said.

Mentioning hardships during the COVID-19 wave, Modi said, "During the pandemic, we made arrangement of 'roti' for the poor and now have come to you with lotus."

Raising the issue of exodus and riots in the previous SP regime in West UP, PM said, "The people of western UP can never forget that when this area was burning in the fire of riots, the previous government was celebrating.

"Five years ag, illegal occupation of house, land and shops of the poor, downtrodden, backward, was a symbol of socialism. There used to be news of exodus of people every day," he said.

On law and order, he said that mafia and goons, who considered themselves to be bigger than the law, have been made to understand the meaning of the law under the BJP rule.

"Today, whether it is the UP's farmers, employees, traders or mothers, sisters and daughters, everyone is getting protection and respect. Seeing our 'kaam' (work) and their 'karname' (misdeeds), this time also the people of UP are going to give full blessings to the BJP," he added.

The prime minister claimed that the party continues to enjoy the support of first-time voters.

He said the previous government had built only a few thousand houses for the poor in UP, while the Yogi Adityanath government constructed more than 33 lakh homes for them.

He said the law against triple talaq has benefited lakhs of Muslim sisters and daughters and also mentioned efforts to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 years to help them “fulfill their dreams".

The prime minister said India was taking care of every poor family under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"The double-engine government is providing free ration to 15 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh. This is the same Uttar Pradesh where the ration of the poor was stolen from ration shops five years ago. Our goal was to stop the looting of the government help given to the farmer and provided direct help in the bank accounts of small farmers of UP," the PM said.

"Today, more than Rs 43 thousand crore have been received by the farmers of UP directly in their bank accounts from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Small farmers have benefited a lot from this. More than twice as many purchases have been made at MSP in the last 5 years as compared to before 2017," he added.

He took a swipe at the previous UP government, saying they were experts in making half-finished projects on paper and laying their foundation stones.

“Those people only showed dreams but the double engine government fulfills dreams by building roads, expressways among others," he said.

