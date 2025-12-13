Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Several cities across Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Saturday morning, with air quality deteriorating in different areas of the state.

A dense layer of fog covered Bulandshahr, where people were seen taking refuge around bonfires to keep themselves warm. Ayodhya was also enveloped in thick smog, leading to reduced visibility in the city. Mainpuri was also covered by a thick haze of toxic smog.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in Noida recorded severe air quality, with Noida Sector 125 and Noida Sector 116 both registering an AQI of 448 at 9 am. The state capital, Lucknow, slightly better than other areas, recorded an AQI of 242, placing it in the 'poor' category.

However, the many cities in Uttar Pradesh showed slight variations in air quality across different areas in the morning, with Kanpur recording a 'moderate' air quality index (AQI) in the range of 101-200, while Moradabad reported a poor AQI in the range of 201-300, and Prayagraj recorded a moderate air quality in the range of 101-200.

Earlier, Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 393 around 8 am, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation follows a continuation of poor air quality conditions observed on Friday as well. According to official data, the AQI stood at 349 at around 4 pm on December 12. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

As a result, several places in the capital were classified as 'severe'. According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 436 and was enveloped in a thick blanket of toxic smog. Other locations, such as Ashok Vihar (435), ITO (425), DTU (426), and Nehru Nagar (427), showed a severe decline in air quality, recording a 'severe' category. (ANI)

