Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) Two unidentified persons broke into a Ganesh temple in Navi Mumbai township and allegedly stole cash worth around Rs 40,000 from there, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday in the temple located at Shirvane in Nerul area.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Not Served Tea, Doctor Leaves Operation Theatre Mid-Surgery in Nagpur.

The two persons broke the 'hundi' (offerings box) kept in the premises and decamped with cash worth Rs 35,000-40,000, an official from Nerul police station said quoting a complaint.

As per the temple's CCTV footage, the accused are believed to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years. One of them had covered his face with a handkerchief and the other one wore a black mask.

Also Read | Sensex Declines 216.73 Points to 64741.96; Nifty Skids 63.05 Points to 19,348.70 As Markets Decline in Early Trade After Three Days of Rally.

Based on a complaint by a trustee of the temple, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 34 (common intention).

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)