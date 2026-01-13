New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari has expressed confidence in a long India-Bangladesh relationship "coming back on an even keel", despite the currently turbulent times. Remembering how India "walked the extra mile" in 1971 to stop the persecution and torture of the country's people, Tewari said that Bangladeshis also know about the same history, making him hopeful.

Speaking to ANI after his book launch, 'A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian's Perspective on The Global Power Dynamic' in Delhi, Tewari said that India is still "heavily invested emotionally and politically" in the country, and despite the "current turbulence", there is nothing to be pessimistic about.

"We are heavily invested emotionally and politically in Bangladesh. It is India which walked the extra mile in 1971 and stopped the persecution and the torture which was being inflicted on the then people of East Pakistan and created Bangladesh. We have a history which I do think the Bangladeshis would also be cognisant about," the Congress leader said.

Expressing that he believes the bilateral relationship will return to normal eventually, he added, "Therefore, under those circumstances, I do not think that, notwithstanding the current turbulence, there is anything to be pessimistic about. I think the relationship with Bangladesh will come back on even keel."

As the date of the 13th National Parliamentary Election in Bangladesh draws nearer, multiple incidents of communal violence have been reported in the country. In December, at least 51 incidents of violence were reported.

These included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples and land, looting and arson, four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being "agents of RAW", one attempted rape, and three incidents of physical assault, according to Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. The violence followed after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in 2024, which led her to come and seek protection in India in August of the same year.

Hasina has been sentenced to death by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), convicted for using lethal force against protesters.

The communal incidents have been sharply criticised by India's Ministry of External Affairs, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying that the ministry is "witnessing a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, as well as their homes and businesses by extremists."

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly," the MEA spokesperson said.

Bangladesh is also set to hold its national election on February 12, seen as a key political moment following the student-led movement that prompted the ousting of its former PM, Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

