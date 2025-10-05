Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 5 (ANI): The third Army Recruitment Rally of the recruiting zone, Rajasthan, for the year 2025-26 will be conducted at Maharao Ummed Singh Stadium, Nayapura, Kota, from October 29 to November 6, an official state said

The recruiting rally is for the 18 districts of Rajasthan, namely Beawar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Banswara, Baran, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Udaipur.

Candidates shortlisted from those who appeared in the Common Entrance Exam 2025 have been issued call-ups for the categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, and Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass and 10th Pass) for this rally.

The Recruitment Rally is being organised by the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Rajasthan, under the aegis of the Headquarters South Western Command and the Civil Administration of Kota, and provides a unique opportunity for the motivated youth of Rajasthan to serve the nation.

Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Rajasthan, has emphasised that the fair, transparent and fully automated selection process ensures selection purely on the basis of merit without any malpractices.

Accordingly, the candidates are advised not to fall prey to any touts or resort to fraudulent or unfair means. It is also advised that the candidates should not hand over their qualification documents to civil training academies or touts and instead hand over the documents to Recruiting Staff only when asked and as per the notification issued. (ANI)

