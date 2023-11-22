New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The third 'Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 9 (Yard 77)' built by MSME Shipyard, SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Wednesday at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The induction ceremony was presided over by Cmde Ashish Sehgal, Command Refit Officer, Western Naval Command. The Indian Navy said in a statement that the contract for building 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition Barge was signed between the Ministry of Defence and SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on February 19, 2021.

Induction of these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of the Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles/ammunition to ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

These barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulations of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

The model testing of the barge during design stage was undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam.

