Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 3 (PTI) The third round of discussions between Kerala Health Minister Veena George and the ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat here also failed to reach an agreement, as the agitators refused to accept the government's proposal to form a panel to consider their demands and provide recommendations.

Two earlier rounds of discussions between the minister and the protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers had also ended without an agreement.

After the fresh round of discussions, which included Finance Minister K N Balagopal—who joined virtually from Madurai—and representatives of various trade unions on Thursday afternoon, George told reporters that the government proposed setting up a committee to examine the demands and work-related problems of ASHA workers and submit a report with its recommendations within three months.

The minister said she informed the trade unions and protesting ASHA workers that further steps would be taken based on the committee's recommendations.

"Based on this proposal, I urged the protesting ASHA workers to call off their agitation. They told me that they need to think it over and will inform me later," George said.

However, the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), whose members are protesting outside the Secretariat, said that, like the last two times, no decision was made regarding their demands for retirement benefits and a hike in honorarium.

KAHWA state vice president S Mini told reporters that while the trade unions agreed with the minister's proposal to set up a committee, we did not.

"We did not agree, as there is no need for a committee or its recommendations to increase the honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,000," she said.

Following this, the agitators blocked one side of the road in front of the Secretariat by lying down or sitting on the ground or chairs and shouting slogans against the government.

During her press briefing, George said the government has always taken a favorable stance toward ASHA workers, citing steps such as not imposing a retirement age limit of 62 years, clearing pending payments, and revising honorarium criteria.

She said this was actually the fifth round of talks with the ASHA workers, as the State Health Mission had held two meetings with them earlier.

The minister also refuted claims that ASHA workers were earning just Rs 232 per day, stating that they receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 7,000, along with Rs 3,000 in fixed incentives.

"They also have to work only for a fixed number of days every month," she added.

KAHWA members have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 53 consecutive days, demanding retirement benefits and a higher honorarium.

The agitators have also intensified their protest with an indefinite hunger strike, which has now entered its 15th day.

