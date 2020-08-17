Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths case has stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a status report of the case in a sealed cover.

According to the judge, CBI awaits reports relating to the scientific analysis of evidence and seek time.

Judges Satyanarayanan and Rajamanikkam have adjourned the case to September 7, seeking a further status report from CBI.

Earlier this month, Sub-Inspector Palthurai, who was arrested in connection with Thoothukudi custodial deaths, succumbed to COVID-19.

On July 28, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj, two accused in the case had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on July 28 directed the CBI to file a status report in a sealed cover on August 17 in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case.

As many as 10 accused policemen, arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennix in Tuticorin, were lodged at the Madurai Central Prison.

P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31) were allegedly tortured in the police station leading to their deaths.

The father-son duo was arrested on June 19 and was lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

