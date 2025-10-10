Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): In the Thoothukudi district, Social Welfare Minister and Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan celebrated the Diwali festival with orphaned children.

The event took place at a government social welfare home, where the minister interacted with the children, distributed sweets and new clothes, and joined them as they joyfully burst firecrackers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Geetha Jeevan said, "Diwali is not just a festival of lights - it is a day to share happiness and love. Seeing smiles on the faces of these children is the true celebration."

Earlier, ahead of the upcoming festival season, Trichy had prepared for a healthy 'Millet Diwali' with bakeries and sweet shops stepping up their production of millet-based sweets and savouries.

One such sweet shop owner, Sarvanan, said they had been receiving orders in bulk and had ramped up their production for the season.

"We manufacture sweets and snacks...During Diwali, the orders are in bulk, so we have to produce large quantities... our signature product is Srirangam special... Additionally, we have a variety of millet products, and we have 27 varieties of this... we also make instant mixes like pickle..."

Millets, often hailed as "the first crops" and "crops of the future," are nutritional powerhouses. These climate-smart grains require minimal water, fertilisers, or pesticides and are incredibly resilient to drought and insects.PM Modi has been a driving force behind the global millet movement, spearheading a campaign that led to the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated in the country with great pomp and show.

The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Celebrated with huge pomp and show, Diwali is to be celebrated this year on October 20.

Meanwhile, the state has also gained momentum in the production of firecrackers.

Abhishek, the owner of Sonny Vinayaga Fireworks in Virudhunagar, in Sivakasi district, expressed optimism about the season's business sales.

"We hope that all the products will be sold within this year itself. There has been a minimal increase in prices this year. It is the same as last year. There will be no price increase this time. Everything will be good this year," he said.

Pointing out that Diwali has arrived earlier than usual this year, Abhishek added, "Diwali has arrived a little early this year. This year's sales are expected to be better than last year's. We expect higher sales this year because production is very low. Therefore, I believe that this year there will be high demand for all products and people working in this field will earn well this year." (ANI)

