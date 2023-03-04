Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that those who are spreading rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the nation and are causing harm to the integrity of the country.

He further said that it is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in such dirty politics on social media.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Her Husband Found Hanging at His House in Pratapgarh.

"Those who spread rumours that migrant workers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the Indian nation; they cause harm to the integrity of the country. It is highly condemnable that some people are indulging in doing such dirty politics on social media on an issue that does not exist," said Stalin.

Stain said that in this regard, he has spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him "that all the workers in the State are our own workers, they help us in the development of our state and that no harm will happen to them."

Also Read | Migrant Workers Attack: Bihar Officials Hold Meeting With Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi.

The Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu is known for its hospitality and supports people who come and settle here.

He further said that strict legal action will be taken against those who deliberately spread rumours and cause fear and panic in Tamil Nadu with videos and pictures of certain incidents that took place in other states.

"Some people who cannot tolerate this peaceful atmosphere are trying to denigrate the culture of the Tamil people with the ill-intention of bringing a bad name to the Government. Their ulterior intentions will not be fulfilled. The workers from other states here know of the peaceful situation that is naturally prevailing here. That is the reason why even now, labourers are constantly coming to Tamil Nadu from other states, and Tamil Nadu welcomes them as always," said Stalin.

He further assured the migrant workers from the North need not have any fear.

"If someone threatens them, they may seek help through the helpline numbers of the police department that have been notified, and I assure that action will be taken on receipt information/complaints," said Stalin.

"I would like to kindly inform the labour brothers who have come from other States to here that this Government and the people of Tamil Nadu will be a bulwark for all the state workers here and I request you not to have any fear on the basis of false news," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the rumours started with a journalist from Bihar who spread the news of a private conflict between two individuals that took place in some other state as if it had happened in Tamil Nadu.

"Therefore, I appeal to the TV channels, social media channels/platforms and those who use the social media platforms to realise their social responsibility and publish news in accordance with media ethics and not to publish news for sensationalism without checking the facts," he added.

Meanwhile, a team of government officials from Bihar arrived in Chennai today. They are now participating in a meeting with the Chennai District Collector, the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Labour Department and Tamil Nadu officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)