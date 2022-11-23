Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Hitting out at the previous governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that those with a habit of dividing the state in the name of dynasty and caste will do it again if given the chance.

Addressing the 'Prabuddhjan Sammelan' in Ghaziabad, the Chief Minister said, "Those who used to divide the state in the name of 'parivarwad', and casteism, did the work of tearing the social fabric apart, their habits are not gone even today. They unleashed chaos and anarchy when they were in power, shielding and encouraging gangsters and the mafia. We do not want to give them the opportunity."

During the event, CM Yogi launched 755 development projects worth Rs 878 crores and also handed over keys and cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes. He also released the coffee table book of Kanwar Yatra.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, the situation was bad all over Western UP. Traders and women were unsafe. Professional criminals and mafia used to conduct organized crimes and spoil the life of common people. No entrepreneur wanted to invest in the state."

The CM further said the situation has changed in the last five years. The state is now a desirable place to invest and a better atmosphere has been developed in the state, not only for ease of doing business but also for ease of starting a business, he said.

The reason for this, CM Yogi said is the policy of zero tolerance against criminals and corruption by the state government.

Calling 'prabuddhjans' (intellectuals) the opinion-makers of society, the Chief Minister said, "You have contributed in changing the perception about the state. Your contribution is needed to make UP the biggest economy in the country. The state government is working at the speed of a double engine. You have blessed the double-engine government as a triple-engine."

Urban areas should be equipped with more basic facilities in the next five years, for this there is a need to create an atmosphere from now itself, he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that it is the result of choosing BJP in 2017 that today, the criminal is leaving the state, while the emigrant businessman has returned and is moving the state ahead by encouraging investment and providing jobs for the state's youth.

Congratulating Ghaziabad for securing first position in the state Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking and 12th in the country, the CM remarked, "Prior to 2017, Ghaziabad was regarded as one of the state's dirtiest cities. It lacked a distinctive identity that would have attracted investors from around the nation and the globe."

The strength with which Ghaziabad worked after 2017 is evident in the outcome, which resulted in the development of new paradigms. Today the country's first 12-lane expressway passes through Ghaziabad. It has its own airport, and excellent connectivity and the first rapid rail will also go through Ghaziabad, he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the Curtain raising ceremony and said that around 20 countries are going to join Uttar Pradesh as partner countries for the Global Investor Summit 2023.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is a state with infinite possibilities, the CM said, "The state, which was considered to be BIMARU earlier, is now moving forward to become the second largest economy of the country."

With the double-engine government, development work is moving at the pace of a bullet train, the CM continued.

He urged the people to invest in UP, saying, "The state has prepared 25 sectoral policies. I would say that everyone should come and invest in Uttar Pradesh and help the state become a one trillion dollar economy."

CM Yogi said, "If someone sets up an educational institution, hospital, marriage hall, convention centre, or small enterprise, then that too is an investment for us. The government will encourage your cooperation."

"This is the same Western UP where daughters' safety was at stake. Today, the women are becoming empowered with Mission Shakti," he added.

He also said that 'Kanwar Yatra' being organised in the state is a wonderful amalgamation of security and respect for faith. (ANI)

