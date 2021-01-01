Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) At least 1,270 people were arrested for disorderly conduct from different parts of the city during raids conducted early on Friday night, as revellers rang in the New Year, a police officer said.

Altogether 2,661 people were apprehended under different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act -- 1,287 for not wearing helmets, 832 for passenger overload on two-wheelers and 174 for drunken driving, he said.

Seventy-seven others were issued non-bailable warrants for various offences.

Seventeen preventive arrests were made to avoid trouble during New Year revelries.

Over 260 litres of liquor were seized during the raids, the officer added.

