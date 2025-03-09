Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappali on Sunday, to participate in the Poochorithal Festival, a major annual event at the temple.

The Poochorithal Festival, considered the most significant of all festivals at the temple, marks the grand offering of flowers to Goddess Mariamman. The festival began with the temple priests and management carrying the first batch of flowers to adorn the goddess in the sanctum sanctorum.

As part of the celebration, a grand flower procession was held, where an elephant was used to carry the flowers through the temple's car streets, accompanied by devotees who walked alongside chanting prayers.

The festival is observed with the belief that showering flowers on the deity brings prosperity and removes obstacles from devotees' lives. Special arrangements were made by the temple management to accommodate the large gathering, ensuring smooth conduct of the festival.

The Poochorithal Festival will continue for the next 28 days as part of the Green Fasting Ritual (Pachai Pattini Viratham), which concludes ahead of the Chithirai Car Festival. (ANI)

