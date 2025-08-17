Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): The historic Lal Mahal Chowk in Pune turned into a sea of devotees and Govindas on Saturday night as thousands gathered for a unique, first-of-its-kind DJ-free Dahi Handi.

The event was organised by the Punit Balan Group along with 26 leading Ganesh mandals of Pune City, replacing blaring DJs with traditional dhol-tasha, lezim, Prabhat band, Mumbai's Worli Beats and the devotional Shiv Mahakal troupe from Ujjain. The celebration aimed to revive the festival's cultural essence.

Govinda troupes, including Radhekrishna, which successfully broke the handi with an eight-tier human pyramid, while several others, like Vande Mataram, Natraj, Mhasoba, Bhoiraj and Shivkanya (Mumbai), also participated in the celebration with enthusiasm.

Festival head and trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal, Punit Balan, said," I thank Punekars for their overwhelming response to the DJ-free Dahi Handi. The decision was taken to combine authenticity with safety. Dahi Handi represents faith, vitality and togetherness."

"This year, we proved you can celebrate with the same energy without a blaring DJ sound. It also reduced noise pollution, eased police pressure, avoided traffic snarls and gave employment to traditional instrumentalists," he said.

The event was marked by extensive safety measures, medical support and streamlined crowd control to ensure smooth celebrations. Actor-director Pravin Tarde, actor Hardik Joshi and Bigg Boss Marathi fame Irina were among the celebrities present.

Organisers said the successful DJ-free celebration has set a new cultural precedent in Maharashtra, showing that Pune's festive spirit thrives when tradition blends with thoughtful innovation.

This year, Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated traditionally with great festive fervour in Pune. Dancing to the energetic beats of traditional dhol-tasha and the popular Worli beats of banjo from Mumbai, organised by Punit Balan Group, over 25 Ganesh Mandals across the city came together for a DJ-free event this year. (ANI)

