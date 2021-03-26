Mangaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Three men, accused in some cases, were arrested on Friday after they opened fire at police when their car was intercepted at a checkpost on the Kerala- Karnataka border, a senior police official said.

A gun, 13 live rounds, ganja, MDMA and a dagger were seized from them, Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad said.

Police are on the look out for their two accomplices, the SP told reporters.

The arrested have been identified as Moahmmed Wakeer, Ashfaq and Abdul Lathif, all belonging to Kasaragod in Kerala.

The accused have more than a dozen cases registered against them in Kerala, Laxmi Prasad said.

The SP said they belonged to the D gang, which is active in Kasaragod, Paivalike and Miyapadavu in Kerala.

On Thursday, they had opened fire at a bar in Uppala and fled from the spot.

Kerala police then informed their counterparts in Dakshina Kannada that they were moving towards Vittal and the check post at Salethur-Kodange was alerted.

After opening fire early this morning, the accused tried to escape in their car, which got stuck in the mud on the roadside.

All of them ran away, but police managed to nab three of them, the SP said.

