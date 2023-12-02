Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): The first three ships in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) built by Cochin Shipyard for the Indian Navy were launched.

The three ships were launched after completion of initial construction work. These ships will be equipped with advanced underwater weapons and sensors, and over 80 per cent indigenous content, Cochin Shipyard Limited said in press note.

The first three ships in this series, CSL Yard nos BY 523, BY 524 & BY 525 shall bear the name 'INS MAHE, INS MALVAN and INS MANGROL' upon commissioning into the Indian Navy.

The vessel are 78.0 m long, 11.36 m wide with a draught of about 2.7 m. The displacement is about 896 tons, with a maximum speed of 25 knots and endurance of 1800 nautical miles, it added.

The vessels are designed to fit indigenously developed, state-of-the-art SONARS, for underwater surveillance. Concurrent launching of the three ships is yet another milestone achievement for Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The first ship of the project is planned to be ready for delivery by November 2024.

Despite the crisis of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the timely launching of the ships is considered a great success.

After the ceremonial pooja, the first vessel was launched by Anjali Bahl, the second vessel was launched by Kangana Berry, and the third vessel by Zarine Lord Singh. The launching of the three vessels were carried out in the presence of Chief Guest from the Indian Navy, viz. Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Commander-in-Chief and Vice Admiral Puneet Bahl, Commandant INA. The Chairman and Managing Director, CSL, Directors of CSL, Senior officials of Indian Navy and CSL, Classification Society representatives were present at the occasion.

Contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), on 30 April 2019. The Mahe Class of Ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations including subsurface surveillance. (ANI)

