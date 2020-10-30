Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Three persons who were involved in betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches were arrested from suburban Mulund, the police said on Friday.

A raid was conducted on a flat in Mulund on Thursday following a tip-off received by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), said a crime branch official.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

Three men inside the flat were found involved in illegal betting on a match between CSK and KKR, he said, adding that 41 mobile phones, several SIM cards, a smartphone tablet, two laptops, SIM cards line boxes and Rs 1.88 lakh in cash were seized.

A court remanded them in the crime branch's custody till November 3.

Also Read | Karnataka Bye-Elections 2020: COVID-19 Positive Electorate Allowed to Vote in RR Nagar and Sira Bypolls.

A case was registered at Mulund Police Station under various sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act as well as Information Technology Act, he said, adding probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)