Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI):The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one HK 33, in assault rifle in Assam's Sonitpur district and apprehended three persons on Thrusday.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, based on an input, a raid was conducted at the house of Matibur Rahman, located at Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori under Dhekiajuli police station by STF, Assam under the leadership of Satyendra Singh Hazari, Deputy SP of STF Assam, Guwahati.

"During the operation the STF team recovered illegal arms and ammunition and apprehended three illegal arms carriers," Saikia said.

The STF team recovered one HK 33, in assault rifle, 30 numbers of 5.56x45mm ammunition, 3 numbers of Mobile phone, one Bolero Car bearing registration number AS-12U-9887, one Royal Enfield Motor Cycle bearing registration number AS-12AF-7217.

The apprehended persons were identified as Matibur Rahman (26), Julfikar Ali (32) and Sohidul Islam (30).

"All apprehended persons and all seized articles were handed over to Dhekiajuli Police station for taking necessary legal action," the Assam Police CPRO said. (ANI)

