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Cricket Cricket Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Match Fans heading to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match can expect dry and stable conditions as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, 25 April.

Fans heading to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the RR vs SRH IPL 2026 match can expect dry and stable conditions as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, 25 April. While the match is scheduled for an evening, the primary challenge for both teams and spectators will be the extreme afternoon heat, with daytime temperatures in the 'Pink City' expected to peak near 40°C. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast

The local meteorological department has forecasted a hot and sunny day, with the mercury hitting 39°C by late afternoon. Although the temperature will gradually drop as the evening progresses, it is expected to remain around 30°C at the time of the toss.

Humidity levels are predicted to stay very low, at approximately 22 percent, resulting in dry heat. While this reduces the "muggy" feeling often found in coastal cities, players will need to focus on hydration to combat the taxing conditions during the first innings.

Zero Probability of Rain

There is currently no threat of rain for this fixture, with a 0 percent chance of precipitation and thunderstorms. Winds are expected to be light, blowing from the northwest at roughly 12 km/h. These clear conditions ensure that a full 40-over contest is highly likely, with no interruptions from the elements.

Jaipur Weather Live

Groundstaff at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium anticipate a moderate dew factor, which typically begins to impact play after 8:45 pm. This could play a crucial role in the second innings, potentially making the ball slippery for spinners and favouring the team batting second. Consequently, the captain winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first to exploit the easier chasing conditions under the lights

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).