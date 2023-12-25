President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent to Three Bills To Replace British-Era Criminal Laws

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week.

Agency News PTI| Dec 25, 2023 08:06 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, December 25: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave assent to the three new criminal justice bills which were cleared by Parliament last week. The three new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- will replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

While replying to a debate on the three bills in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the focus were on delivering justice rather than handing down punishment. President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent to Three New Criminal Law Bills.

The legislation aim at completely overhauling the criminal justice system in the country by giving definition of various offences and their punishments. These have given a clear definition of terrorism, abolished sedition as a crime and introduced a new section titled "offenses against the state".

 (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
