In a major development, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, December 25 gave her assent to the three new criminal laws reform bills -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya 2023. The three Criminal law bills will replace IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act and propose stricter punishment for offences like terrorism, mob-lynching, and any acts that threatens the national security of the nation. The Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously passed the amended criminal law bills which focuses on revamping the colonial-era criminal laws. PM Modi hailed the new bill and called it a "watershed moment" in India's history. New Criminal Laws Passed by Parliament Are Revolutionary and Transformative, Says Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Watch Video).

