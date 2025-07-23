Imphal, Jul 23 (PTI) Three active cadres of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) were arrested from various locations in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.

A member of the outfit was apprehended from his residence at Chingmeirong on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Based on his disclosure, two other cadres of the banned organisation were also arrested on the same day from their residences at Haorang Keirel Makha Leikai and Lamshang Taothong Ayungba Mamang Leikai, he said.

The police said that security forces have been conducting search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts since the ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

