Jaisalmer, Sep 5 (PTI) Three children drowned in a pond while they were playing near it in the district on Saturday, police said.

Sarvan (7), Sugna (6) and Ramesh (7) fell into the pond in Nachna area and drowned, Deputy SP Hukmaram Vishnoi said.

He said the bodies were taken to hospital for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation.

