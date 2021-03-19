New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday took part in an event for laying foundation of an automated multi-level car parking in Nizamuddin, and two other civic projects, officials said.

In a virtual ceremony, he also took part in signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the SDMC and the NTPC for setting up of a solar panel e-charging station.

Additionally, modern equipment installed at 19 SDMC dispensaries and vaccination centres were dedicated to the citizens by him, they said.

While paying condolences to the deceased COVID-19 warriors of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said that if the Delhi government moves any proposal for the bereaved families, the Centre will look into it.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the automated multilevel puzzle car parking in Nizamuddin will ease the parking issue in the area.

Recently, the corporation had inaugurated two fully-automated multilevel car parking facilities in Green Park and Lajpat Nagar. With the setting up of an e-charging station, people living in the city will be benefited, he said.

South Delhi Mayor Anamika said for the automated multilevel car parking in Nizamuddin, a total of Rs 15.76 crore and it will be spread over 1,338.76 sqm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)