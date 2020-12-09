Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that three civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Pattan town of Baramulla district.

"Three civilians injured in a grenade attack at Singpora, Pattan. All the injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital in Pattan," said the official statement of police.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

