Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): Three civilians were killed while one sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"Three civilians dead and one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district," said Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

Pakistan troops at about 2120 hours on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in Gulpur sector. (ANI)

