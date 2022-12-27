Deoria (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Three police constables of Surauli Police Station were suspended for partying with a Samajwadi Party politician, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The three were suspended Monday by the Superintendent of Police on the basis of a report submitted by the Circle Officer.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma on Tuesday said that in their probe police found that the three constables were partying and enjoying a feast around 9 pm on December 16, instead of discharging their duties.

Brijesh Kumar, Mukesh Singh, and Akash Gupta were found dining at an under-construction house at Katrari crossing with an SP politician. The house was found to be belonging to the politician, who is planning to contest the upcoming urban local bodies' polls, the SP said.

The three were apprehended by Circle Officer (Sadar) Shriyash Tripathi, who was on patrolling duty and had received a tip-off, he added.

