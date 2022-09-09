Moradabad constable's Instagram Reels in uniform have landed her in trouble. Recently, a video of a female cop making reels on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The lady cop, who is attached to the anti-Romeo squad, can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to film songs and dialogues. The video female constable making reels in uniform and while being on duty has gone viral on the internet. However, the police department has taken action against her after her videos went viral.

Watch Video:

Up police reel pic.twitter.com/C2rVF3ukng — Ritesh Dwivedi (@RiteshDwivedi2) September 8, 2022

Check It:

