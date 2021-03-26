Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Three coronavirus-related deaths and 853 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total fatalities to 2,811 and the caseload to 3,28,743 respectively, a daily health bulletin showed.

The deaths occurred in Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Ajmer (one each) while the maximum of fresh cases were reported in Jaipur where 140 persons tested positive for the virus.

Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sirohi recorded 124, 89, 79 and 76 cases, respectively, while the rest of the cases were reported from other districts, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 3,20,199 COVID patients have recovered so far from the virus and the number of active cases at present is 5,733.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)