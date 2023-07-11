Visuals from the inaugural session of the course. (Photo/ ANI)

Chandigarh [India], July 11 (ANI): Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command), Dinesh Singh (Centre) on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day Defence Financial Management Course (DFMC-1).

The course is being conducted by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command), Chandigarh and Headquarters Western Command (HQ WC), Chandimandir from July 11 to July 13, 2023, informed an official statement from Public Relations Office (Defence), Chandigarh.

In the inaugural address, Dinesh Singh, IDAS, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, highlighted the role and responsibility of PCDA (WC) Chandigarh viz. primarily dealing with payments, accounts and internal Audit of units and formation located in Army Western Command.

He highlighted the importance of this course and that this will sensitize the participants about financial aspects related to procurement and provisioning in Army.

The PCDA also spoke about the two major on-going e-initiatives of the Defence Accounts Department viz. PRABAL and SPARSH.

PRABAL is an all-inclusive unified platform for the budgeting, accounting and payment in organisations under the Ministry of Defence. SPARSH is a web-based system for pension disbursement. These tools will further strengthen service delivery.

Lt. Gen. Devender Sharma, Chief of Staff. Western Command, emphasised the importance of better financial management in view of the large delegation of financial powers in the Army.

He reiterated the importance of such online defence financial courses where more and more participants can benefit. He hoped that the participating officers would learn about defence financial management from the course being organised by PCDA (WC) and HQ WC.

The course is being coordinated by Nidhi Sharma, IDAS Joint Controller of Defence Accounts PCDA (WC) and officers of the FP Cell (HQ WC), which was attended virtually by approximately 90 Army officers posted in different units and formations under the jurisdiction of Army Western Command. (ANI)

