Bhuj, Nov 3 (PTI) The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the programmes associated with it across the country will be discussed during the meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to be held in Bhuj in Gujarat from November 5 to 7, a senior functionary of the outfit said on Friday.

The idol consecration of the Ram Temple is slated to take place on January 22 next year.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Five Security Guards Arrested for Gang-Raping Woman, Looting Cash in Ahmedabad.

"The annual All India Executive Board meeting of RSS is being held here from November 5 to 7. The Shri Ram Temple consecration ceremony being held in Ayodhya on January 22 and the proposed programmes related to it across the country will be discussed in the three day meeting," All India publicity head of RSS Sunil Ambekar told reporters here.

"Programmes to celebrate the occasion will be held in different temples in every city and village across the country. How the Sangh will participate in this important work will be discussed in this meeting. Information will be given to all the volunteers and a call to society will be made after this meeting," he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Spotted Deer Hit by Car at Anaikatti in Coimbatore, Dies; Driver Fined Rs 5,000.

Addressing a press conference, Ambekar said along with the review of the organizational work of the Sangh, the topics taken up in the All India Coordination Meeting held in Pune in September and issues raised by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his recent Vijayadashami address will also be discussed.

A new curriculum will be given in the upcoming 'Sangh Shiksha' class in 2024, he said, adding that apart from Bhagwat, top leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Krishnagopal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya and heads of affiliate outfits like the VHP, BJP, ABVP, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will take part.

"A total of 381 workers have come from across the country. The entire country is represented in the executive board meeting. The expansion of the RSS will also be thoroughly discussed in view of its 100th foundation year in 2025," he said.

Targets set in connection with this expansion of the branch network will be reviewed during the three-day meeting, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)