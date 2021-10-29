Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 257 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 2,23,876, an official said.

So far, the state has reported 3,732 deaths.

Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla district.

The highest 114 cases were reported from Kangra, the official said.

Meanwhile, 232 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,18,150, the health official said.

The number of active cases now stood at 1,978 in the state, including the highest 855 in Kangra district.

