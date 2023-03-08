Sultanpur (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Three youths drowned and another went missing while taking a bath in the Gomti river after celebrating Holi, police here said on Wednesday.

The four youths reached the Sitakund Ghat at Kotwali Nagar to bathe around 3 pm. When one of them started drowning, the others tried to save him. All four drowned, Superintendent of Police Somen Burma said.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall, Thunderstorm in NCR, Parts of National Capital on Holi 2023 Afternoon (See Pics and Videos).

Upon receiving information, senior officials rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operations, the police said.

Three youths -- Amit Rathore (30), Gaya Prasad (28) and Rudra Kumar (18) -- were brought out of the water and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Superintendent of Police Transferred, Cop Suspended Over Schoolgirls' Molestation Case in Dindori.

Local divers are conducting a search operation for the missing youth, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)