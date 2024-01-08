Gadag (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka's Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire, said Police.

The incident took place at the Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), Naveen Ghazi (19). Three more were seriously injured and the injured have been admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment.

Actor Yash is celebrating his birthday on Monday. Therefore, the fans planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night.

While installing the huge cutout, the cutout hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lakshmeshwar police station. (ANI)

