Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Legendary actor Anupam Kher began 2026 by sharing a heartfelt post reflecting on the life lessons he hopes to embrace in the year ahead.

On the very first day of 2026, Kher took to Instagram and posted a video in which he talked about some changes he would love to implement in his life.

Take a look at the clip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DS87wgJApHt/?hl=en

In the video, he also emphasized his intention to focus on things that bring him happiness."

"LIFE LESSONS FOR 2026: Every passing year teaches us something or the other. And if we apply those lessons in the new year, it will not only be good for us but will also feel right.The lessons I learned in 2025 are the ones I would like to apply in my life in 2026. Some of these may resonate with you as well and might be useful to you. Heartfelt New Year wishes to all of you.May God keep your life happy and peaceful," Kher captioned the post.

On the work front, Anupam Kher recently marked his second film as a director with Tanvi The Great, which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)

