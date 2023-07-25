Bijnor (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when their tempo was hit by a vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night near Secunderabad village on the Najibabad road, they said.

Meera Saini (32), her daughter Priya (8) and son Shivam (7) died on the spot, Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Jaiveer Singh said.

Meera's husband Rohit, another daughter and brother Vikas were seriously injured and were referred to Meerut for treatment, he said.

According to the police, the family, hailing from Mandi Dhanaura of Amroha district, was on its way to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to admit Rohit to a hospital for an operation.

They said efforts are on to trace the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene after the accident.

