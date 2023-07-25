Hyderabad, July 25: Driver of an ambulance was killed when it caught fire after an accident here on Tuesday. The incident occurred at BN Reddy Nagar crossroads in the city early morning. The ambulance belonging to a private hospital in the city overturned after hitting a divider. Driver Mallesh (35) sustained critical injuries and fell unconscious. Telangana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Three Shops in Secunderabad's Palika Bazar, No Casualties Reported.

Police suspect that the ambulance caught fire after an oxygen cylinder exploded. Mallesh was charred to death. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The ambulance was completely gutted. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

Ambulance Catches Fire in Hyderabad:

An #ambulance turns turtle after hitting the divider and catches #fire at BN Reddy Nagar in @Vanasthaliprmps ps limits in #Hyderabad, driver died. Several youths who came to rescue had minor injuries after the oxygen cylinder #explosion #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/Bsog3ZHcL9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 25, 2023

According to police, the incident occurred when Mallesh was returning to the hospital located at Malakpet after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam near the city. As there were no vehicles near the ambulance at the time of the accident, this averted further casualties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).