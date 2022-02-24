Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, who had left his home a couple of days ago saying he was going to Haridwar along with his friends, died under suspicious circumstances here, police said on Thursday.

The man was identified as Vikas, a medical store operator.

He had left his residence in Sector 49 two days ago, but his friends informed the family later that he was being admitted to a private hospital.

Vikas died on Wednesday.

Following the complaint of Deepak, younger brother of Vikas, a case of murder was registered against three friends of the victim at Kherki Daula police station.

According to the complainant, his brother had said over the phone two days ago that he was going to Haridwar with his friends Vijay Kumar, Manoj Bhardwaj and Prasanjit Das. The family members thought that he had gone to Haridwar.

"It was on Wednesday, his friends called to inform that his condition was critical. He was admitted to Artemis hospital. When I reached the hospital, I found my brother's body lying near the emergency room. It was revealed that they were in Winter Hills apartment in Sector 77, where they had consumed alcohol.

"Friends of my brother had murdered him by mixing some toxic substance with alcohol", Deepak stated in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (common intention) was registered at Kherki Daula police station.

"We have register FIR and handed over body to kin after post-mortem conducted by the board of doctors today. The all three suspects and absconding while further probe is on", said inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

