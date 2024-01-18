New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold and iPhones valuing about Rs 2.26 crore, an official statement issued by the customs department said.

A case was booked on January 16 against the trio, all of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Also Read | PM Modi Kerala Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Slept on Floor at Government Guest House in Kochi.

The passengers were intercepted while they attempted to smuggle foreign-origin gold and phones in India through the airport, said the statement issued by the customs department.

Gold weighing 3.8 kg and two iPhone 15 Pro Max were recovered from the passengers having tariff value of Rs 2.26 crore, it said, adding that the three have been arrested.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security To Be Intensified at All Metro Stations in Delhi From January 19 Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations on January 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)