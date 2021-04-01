Seelampur (New Delhi) [India], April 1 (ANI): Three people have been arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

According to the police, the trio identified as Shawez, Sahil and Aman tried to kill a person named Kallu to settle down an old dispute on Wednesday.

One country-made pistol and one semi-automatic pistol have also been recovered from the accused, the police added.

The victim, who had received a bullet injury, has been shifted to JP Hospital for treatment.

Shawez has previously been involved in another case of an attempt to murder.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)