Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 21 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for raping a 26-year-old woman working for an MNREGA project in a village in the neighbouring Baran district last month, police said on Monday.

The police which had lodged a case of molestation against the trio on the woman's complaint earlier made the arrests after adding the IPC section 376 D for the gang rape in the FIR after the victim alleged it in her statement to the judicial magistrate last week.

Baran's Additional Superintendent fo Police Janendra Kumar identified the three arrested accused as Atula Kevat, 21, and Chittarlal Meghwal, 42, of a village under the Anta police station in Baran district and Bhairulal Kevat, 42, a Kota resident.

In her complaint to the police, the woman had earlier on February 8 had alleged that the trio accosted her on her way to work in the last week of January and asked her to remove her veil following which they molested her and also shot the video of her molestation, said ASP Jain.

The woman had reached the police station along with her husband after the video clip had reached him and lodged the complaint, he added.

The police initially lodged a case of molestation under section 354 of the IPC and breach of the Information Technology Act provisions and produced her before the magistrate for the recording of her statement under section 164 of the CrPC as part of the probe, he said.

In her statement, the woman alleged that the trio did not only molest her but also took turns to rape her, following which the police added section 376 in the FIR and arrested two accused from their village in Baran district on late Sunday evening and the third one from Kota on Monday, ASP Jain said.

The three were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

