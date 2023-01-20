Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have arrested three suspects who allegedly escaped after robbing a currency exchange agent of Rs 8 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes here, officials said on Friday.

Rs 20,000 cash and a car was used in the robbery have been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, they said.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Anil (23), Ramjiyawan alias Ram (20) and Jugnu (23). Crime unit, Sector 39 team led by inspector Pankaj Kumar arrested Anil and Ram from Sector 52 while Jugnu was arrested from Molahera village late Thursday night.

"The mastermind behind the robbery was Ram who was working at a private guest house in Sector 38. In the guest house, foreigners exchange dollars in Indian rupees. He hatched a plan with his friends to rob the money and made away with Rs 8 lakh. We are questioning the accused", said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

The accused had called the agent, Mohammad Ashif Khan, on the pretext of exchanging US dollars in rupees and fled away after robbing him of the money and leaving him on the roadside on Tuesday evening.

The FIR was registered at Sadar police station and the Sector 39 crime unit team nabbed three accused.

"We will take all the three on remand after producing them before a city court to recover the remaining amount", ACP Sangwan added.

