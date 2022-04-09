Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) At least three persons were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a suspected lynching case in the city's Narkeldanga area, police said.

The body of a youth, identified as Sheikh Shamim, was on Thursday found floating in a pond on East Road, after which his mother lodged a complaint with the Narkeldanga Police Station, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Fulfills Target of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' Mission by Supplying Clean Tap Water in Every Household, Say Officials.

The post-mortem report revealed that he was badly beaten up, which resulted in his death, a senior police officer said. "We tracked the three accused with the help of the deceased's mobile number. We are questioning them and further investigation is underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)