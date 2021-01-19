Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of 5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.6 crore in the western suburb of Dahisar here, police said.

A team from the crime branch's unit-12 was on patrolling duty in the early hours of the day when it spotted three persons exchanging bags with each other in Dahisar (east), an official said.

On examining the bags, the police recovered 5 kg from charas worth Rs 1.6 crore, following which the three men were placed under arrest, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, who have been sent to police custody till January 25, he added.

