Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis and over 131 kg of contraband worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from their vehicle, police said here on Friday.

The arrests were made during a routine checking in Delhupur police station area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

Also Read | Odisha Govt To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore for Development of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla.

The police team had stopped a car near Humayun bridge from which over 131 kg ganja was recovered, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Hitendra Singh, Shubham Patel and Neeraj Singh who were travelling in the car while one of their accomplice Ajit was successful in absconding from the spot, the SP said.

Also Read | Google Play Purged Over 2k Controversial Personal Loan Apps in India This Year.

The value of the recovered ganja is estimated around Rs 30 lakh. The police have started an investigation by registering a case in the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)