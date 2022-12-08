New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Three Independent candidates, including two women, emerged victorious in the civic polls in Delhi on Wednesday, according to data shared by poll authorities.

Three Independents also finished on the second spot in the keenly-fought contest in which a total of 1,349 candidates were in fray.

In Seelampur, Shakila Begum defeated BJP's Seema Sharma by 4,262 votes, while Meena Devi won over her AAP rival in Isapur by a margin of 2,170 votes.

In Mundka, Gajendra Singh emerged the winner over his AAP rival with a margin of 9,348 votes, according to data shared by the State Election Commission.

Independent candidates finished second in three wards -- Kanjhawala, Hari Nagar Extension and Baprola.

Over 780 candidates who were in the fray in the civic polls in Delhi lost their deposit, according to data shared by the SEC.

These include 370 Independents, 188 candidates from the Congress, 128 from the BSP, 13 from the AIMIM, three from the AAP and 10 from the BJP, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats. The BJP bagged 104 seats while the Congress was reduced to nine in the 250-member municipal corporation.

The polling was held on December 4.

