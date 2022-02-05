Srinagar, February 5: A moderate intensity earthquake that jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday led to the tilting of a minaret of the famous Sufi saint's shrine at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.

Management of the Sheikh Nuruddin Wali's shrine said that besides the tilting, there was no apparent damage to the main building which is now being inspected to detect internal damage. Revered equally by the Muslims and local Pandits, the Sufi saint is called Nund Rishi by his Kashmiri Pandit devotees. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 on Richter Scale Hits Union Territory.

The shrine building was gutted on May 11, 1995 when a foreign terrorist, Mast Gul along with other terrorists converted it into a fortified bunker while being challenged by the security forces.

