Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Three persons were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday, officials said. 28 people, including 26 police personnel who were on the bus, were also injured in the collision, they said.

According to police, five people were travelling in a car when it jumped into another lane and collided head-on with an oncoming bus. The bus was carrying 26 police personnel.

The accident occurred near Dhanagada village, Keolari tehsil, under the jurisdiction of Keolari police station in Seoni district, in the early hours of Saturday.

Seoni SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told ANI, "The accident occurred at around 1 am. A bus carrying police personnel for duty left from Mandla and some people in a car were coming from Nagpur and going towards Mandla. When they reached near Dhanagada, the car driver tried to overtake; there was another vehicle moving ahead of him and ended up colliding head-on with the bus arriving from the opposite direction."

"The collision was so intense that the shaft of the bus broke down. Due to this, the bus went out of control and overturned, injuring all 26 police jawans inside. Of them, two sustained severe injuries and one of them was referred to Nagpur while the family of another took him to Jabalpur," SP Singh said.

Meanwhile, the car driver also died on the spot, while four others travelling in the car were sent to Keolari Civil Hospital, where two of them died during treatment. Two others, including a woman, were referred to Nagpur. Of these, the condition of the woman was critical, the SP added.

The deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Jaswani (78), Nikhilesh Jaswani (45) and Raju Mahishad, all residents of Mandla district. (ANI)

