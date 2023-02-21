Ratlam, Feb 21 (PTI) Three persons riding a motorbike were killed when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | DNA Testing of a Minor Child Can't Be Used As Shortcut To Establish Infidelity, Says Supreme Court.

The accident took place at around 8.30 pm on Monday near Govardhanpura village on Advania-Isarthuni Road under Sailana police station limits, located 30 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Also Read | Encephalitis in Odisha: Five Students of Purubai Kanyashram Residential School in Balasore Test Positive for Japanese Virus.

Some villagers later took the motorbike riders - two men aged 19 and 20 and a 16-year-old boy - to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Sailana police station in-charge Ayub Khan said.

The tractor-trolley was seized and its driver was arrested, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)